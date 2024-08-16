What Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI chip ‘moonshot’ means
Summary
- At a launch event—‘Sankalp 2024’—in Bengaluru on Thursday, Ola Electric showcased what it called its “own” chip design that will power its data centres and vehicles
New Delhi: If Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of now-listed Ola Electric, is known to dream big, his newest ambition is audacious by even his standards: to build “India’s first AI (artificial intelligence) chips" in four years. Such a plan would thrust Aggarwal, who is likened to Elon Musk for his public persona, into an industry with only half a dozen global companies, which have developed competence over decades after investing hundreds of billions of dollars.