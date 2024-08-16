What Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI chip ‘moonshot’ means

Developing the capability to build chips is not impossible but requires the world’s most advanced technology. Even India's government has been making a concerted effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing into the country, but the effort failed the first time, and the progress has been slow. The $10 billion-plus semiconductor production-linked incentives have led to the announcement of only one greenfield chip fabrication plant, or ‘fab’, so far—by Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (PSMC). The $10 billion project is expected to take at least three years to become operational and will make chips of ‘older’ nodes.