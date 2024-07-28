One of America’s hottest entertainment apps is Chinese-owned
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jul 2024, 02:09 PM IST
SummaryTalkie, a chatbot mimicking celebrities, friends and romantic partners that is one of the U.S.’s most-downloaded AI apps this year, is owned by one of China’s “Four Little AI Dragons.”
SINGAPORE—It is a chatbot offering AI-generated conversations with Donald Trump, Taylor Swift or a customized romantic partner. It is one of America’s more popular entertainment apps. And unnoticed by many users, it is Chinese-owned.
