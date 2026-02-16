One year, 12 startups: India AI Mission faces its first real test
At the India AI Impact Summit, government-backed startups are set to showcase their models as shifting AI economics put New Delhi’s compute-led strategy under scrutiny.
NEW DELHI: India’s AI Impact Summit 2026 is emerging as an early gauge of whether the country’s state-backed artificial intelligence (AI) startups can demonstrate meaningful progress in a rapidly shifting global AI landscape, as companies backed under the government’s India AI Mission prepare to showcase their models this week.