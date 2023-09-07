Microsoft-backed OpenAI will hold its first Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco. The event named OpenAI DevDay will feature hundreds of developers from around the world who will have a chance to preview new tools the company is building while sessions with technical staff will also be offered to attendees.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while speaking about the event said, “We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things"

OpenAI said that it has continuously updated its application programming interface to include the most advanced model in order to make it easier to integrate ‘cutting-edge AI into their projects’. It also noted that over 2 million developers use its GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E and Whisper AI models for a range of use cases.

OpenAI has said that while DevDay will mostly be an in-person event, parts of the conference like the keynote will be livestreamed. Developer registration for the event for the event will begin in the coming weeks and the number of developers is likely to be restricted to a few hundred.