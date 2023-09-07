OpenAI announces dates for first developer conference, CEO Sam Altman says ‘looking forward to…’1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to hold its first Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco, featuring new tools and technical sessions.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI will hold its first Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco. The event named OpenAI DevDay will feature hundreds of developers from around the world who will have a chance to preview new tools the company is building while sessions with technical staff will also be offered to attendees.