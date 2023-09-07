Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  OpenAI announces dates for first developer conference, CEO Sam Altman says ‘looking forward to…’

OpenAI announces dates for first developer conference, CEO Sam Altman says ‘looking forward to…’

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to hold its first Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco, featuring new tools and technical sessions.

This picture taken on January 23, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. - ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Microsoft-backed OpenAI will hold its first Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco. The event named OpenAI DevDay will feature hundreds of developers from around the world who will have a chance to preview new tools the company is building while sessions with technical staff will also be offered to attendees.

Also Read| ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets Indonesia's first Golden Visa: Here’s what it means

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while speaking about the event said, “We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things"

OpenAI said that it has continuously updated its application programming interface to include the most advanced model in order to make it easier to integrate ‘cutting-edge AI into their projects’. It also noted that over 2 million developers use its GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E and Whisper AI models for a range of use cases.

Also Read| OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for business, featuring enhanced security amid usership decline

OpenAI has said that while DevDay will mostly be an in-person event, parts of the conference like the keynote will be livestreamed. Developer registration for the event for the event will begin in the coming weeks and the number of developers is likely to be restricted to a few hundred.

07 Sep 2023
