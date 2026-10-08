OpenAI, Anthropic likely to face a cash-flow wall in 2027: Brookings decode why Wall Street expects AI spending to slow

The artificial intelligence boom is becomingreally expensive to finance, raising questions over how long companies can sustain the current pace of spending. A new Brookings paper by Columbia Business School professor Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh argues that the AI buildout is increasingly moving beyond the cash flows of the companies driving demand.
The ability to attract outside capital depends heavily on the credit quality of companies contracting for computing capacity, according to Van Nieuwerburgh.
But despite being at the centre of the AI boom, “frontier AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic generally lack comparable standalone credit profiles.”
And hence, the financial burden of the AI buildout is increasingly being carried by companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle—and by investors financing the data centres behind them.
The bigger concern is that the AI industry is moving towards a point where spending could exceed the cash generated by the companies funding the buildout.
“On current estimates, capex will surpass the five firms’ [Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet's] combined operating cash flow for the first time in 2026,” Van Nieuwerburgh wrote.
“Internal cash generation remains substantial, but it is no longer sufficient to finance the projected pace of investment without greater reliance on external capital or financing structures that shift assets and obligations away from the operating companies’ balance sheets,” he added.
Wall Street analysts are already looking towards 2027 for signs that AI capital spending could begin to moderate.
“We expect the market will start thinking about a potential peak year in 2027 soon,” Wells Fargo’s Ohsung Kwon told clients, adding that “most investors now agree that AI capex will likely slow meaningfully in 2028.”
Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts Samuel Tombs and Oliver Allen also expect hyperscaler spending growth to moderate.
“AI-linked investment probably will continue to grow very strongly, but hyperscaler capex growth looks set to moderate in 2027, while supply constraints and higher borrowing costs increasingly will bite,” they said.
They pointed to bottlenecks in advanced chips, electrical equipment, power-grid capacity, construction labour and materials.
Higher borrowing costs could further pressure companies already carrying leverage. Still, the analysts said these factors are “unlikely to derail the buildout while financing remains readily available and the largest tech firms continue to expect exceptionally high returns from AI.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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