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OpenAI, Anthropic likely to face a cash-flow wall in 2027: Brookings decode why Wall Street expects AI spending to slow

 A Brookings paper indicates that firms like OpenAI and Anthropic rely on tech giants for financing as internal cash flow struggles to meet rising investments, with changes expected by 2027 due to moderating spending growth.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published8 Oct 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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AI Spending Boom Raises Concerns Over Financial Sustainability for Major Firms
AI Spending Boom Raises Concerns Over Financial Sustainability for Major Firms
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The artificial intelligence boom is becomingreally expensive to finance, raising questions over how long companies can sustain the current pace of spending. A new Brookings paper by Columbia Business School professor Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh argues that the AI buildout is increasingly moving beyond the cash flows of the companies driving demand.

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OpenAI, Anthropic rely on hyperscalers' balance sheets

The ability to attract outside capital depends heavily on the credit quality of companies contracting for computing capacity, according to Van Nieuwerburgh.

But despite being at the centre of the AI boom, “frontier AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic generally lack comparable standalone credit profiles.”

And hence, the financial burden of the AI buildout is increasingly being carried by companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle—and by investors financing the data centres behind them.

Hyperscalers face a cash-flow constraint

The bigger concern is that the AI industry is moving towards a point where spending could exceed the cash generated by the companies funding the buildout.

“On current estimates, capex will surpass the five firms’ [Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet's] combined operating cash flow for the first time in 2026,” Van Nieuwerburgh wrote.

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“Internal cash generation remains substantial, but it is no longer sufficient to finance the projected pace of investment without greater reliance on external capital or financing structures that shift assets and obligations away from the operating companies’ balance sheets,” he added.

Why 2027 could be the inflection point

Wall Street analysts are already looking towards 2027 for signs that AI capital spending could begin to moderate.

“We expect the market will start thinking about a potential peak year in 2027 soon,” Wells Fargo’s Ohsung Kwon told clients, adding that “most investors now agree that AI capex will likely slow meaningfully in 2028.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts Samuel Tombs and Oliver Allen also expect hyperscaler spending growth to moderate.

“AI-linked investment probably will continue to grow very strongly, but hyperscaler capex growth looks set to moderate in 2027, while supply constraints and higher borrowing costs increasingly will bite,” they said.

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They pointed to bottlenecks in advanced chips, electrical equipment, power-grid capacity, construction labour and materials.

Higher borrowing costs could further pressure companies already carrying leverage. Still, the analysts said these factors are “unlikely to derail the buildout while financing remains readily available and the largest tech firms continue to expect exceptionally high returns from AI.”

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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