OpenAI, Anthropic likely to face a cash-flow wall in 2027: Brookings decode why Wall Street expects AI spending to slow

The artificial intelligence boom is becomingreally expensive to finance, raising questions over how long companies can sustain the current pace of spending. A new Brookings paper by Columbia Business School professor Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh argues that the AI buildout is increasingly moving beyond the cash flows of the companies driving demand.
The ability to attract outside capital depends heavily on the credit quality of companies contracting for computing capacity, according to Van Nieuwerburgh.
But despite being at the centre of the AI boom, “frontier AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic generally lack comparable standalone credit profiles.”
And hence, the financial burden of the AI buildout is increasingly being carried by companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle—and by investors financing the data centres behind them.
The bigger concern is that the AI industry is moving towards a point where spending could exceed the cash generated by the companies funding the buildout.
“On current estimates, capex will surpass the five firms’ [Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet's] combined operating cash flow for the first time in 2026,” Van Nieuwerburgh wrote.
“Internal cash generation remains substantial, but it is no longer sufficient to finance the projected pace of investment without greater reliance on external capital or financing structures that shift assets and obligations away from the operating companies’ balance sheets,” he added.
Wall Street analysts are already looking towards 2027 for signs that AI capital spending could begin to moderate.
“We expect the market will start thinking about a potential peak year in 2027 soon,” Wells Fargo’s Ohsung Kwon told clients, adding that “most investors now agree that AI capex will likely slow meaningfully in 2028.”
Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts Samuel Tombs and Oliver Allen also expect hyperscaler spending growth to moderate.
“AI-linked investment probably will continue to grow very strongly, but hyperscaler capex growth looks set to moderate in 2027, while supply constraints and higher borrowing costs increasingly will bite,” they said.
They pointed to bottlenecks in advanced chips, electrical equipment, power-grid capacity, construction labour and materials.
Higher borrowing costs could further pressure companies already carrying leverage. Still, the analysts said these factors are “unlikely to derail the buildout while financing remains readily available and the largest tech firms continue to expect exceptionally high returns from AI.”