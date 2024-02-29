OpenAI backed Humane AI Pin in talks with Indian telcos to enter Indian market

Barcelona: Sam Altman's OpenAI backed Humane AI Pin, is beginning early conversation with Indian telcos to bring the device to the Indian market. Co-founder Imran Chaudhri said in an interaction that ever since the introduction of the device, the maximum number of inquiries have come from India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The largest market that has been coming in with inquiries has been India. It's really exciting for Bethany and I were trying to figure that out the right way to come in because it's a very, very passionate audience when it comes to embracing technology, it's almost within the biology itself," he said.

"We're starting to have early conversations with Indian telcos at the moment. And we're hoping to be able to make some announcements in this industry," he added.

Founded by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri in 2017, Humane raised around $200 million from backers, including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

The Humane AI Pin is currently available in the US for $699 and requires telco plans beginning at $24 a month. It will start shipping out in March 2024 in the US. The monthly subscription gives users a phone number and unlimited data to power as many AI-powered queries. They've partnered with T-Mobile for launch in the U.S. market and recently announced plans with South Korean carrier SK Telecom, for its first international market foray.

The AI Pin is a small device that can be clipped onto clothes or accessories. It can search the internet, draft and send emails, messages, and posts with verbal prompts, answer queries, and even share information about an object in front of the user.

It is powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset for on-device AI capabilities, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The AI engine on the device is OpenAI's GPT-4. On connectivity, it comes with support for 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

The AI Pin enables users to communicate with an AI chatbot through voice and laser ink technology. Chaudhari said it is working with partners to develop various use cases.

"We have a lot of partners that are really excited about this contextual computing and their capabilities where it allows them to not only recognize something but also guide them through things as well. So we have some partners that are interested in the medical health space, for example, helping them diagnose things essentially even be co pilots and things like surgeries, or procedures of that nature," he said.

He noted that the technology enables integration of the device into users' lives and will not end up disrupting the smartphone market, rather it will complement it.

