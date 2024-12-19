OpenAI's ChatGPT is now integrated with WhatsApp for US users, allowing text and voice interactions. Users can access the service without a dedicated account, but voice features are restricted to the US and Canada.

Tech giant OpenAI has announced the launch of its ChatGPT integration with WhatsApp, offering users in the US region the ability to interact with the popular AI chatbot directly through the Meta-owned instant messaging app. This move is part of OpenAI's recent spree of announcements, with this feature standing out as a significant development in its accessibility efforts.

Users can activate the ChatGPT service on WhatsApp by messaging or calling the US number 1-1800-242-8478. While text chats are available globally wherever ChatGPT is supported, including in India, the voice call feature is currently limited to the US and Canada, as per several media reports.

OpenAI allows up to 15 minutes of free voice interaction with the chatbot every month. Importantly, ChatGPT does not require a dedicated account for WhatsApp use, which simplifies access for voice calls. However, OpenAI has hinted at plans to integrate accounts for features like chat history and additional functionalities in the future.

The WhatsApp integration allows for text-based conversations, although group chats with the chatbot are not yet supported. Users are also subject to a daily limit on the number of messages they can send, with notifications provided upon nearing the cap.

OpenAI has emphasised user privacy, ensuring ChatGPT will never initiate a call or message. Future updates may include features such as ChatGPT Search, image-based interactions, and conversation memory logs. These developments would enhance the user experience, especially for those leveraging the chatbot for productivity or creative purposes.

This rollout comes at a time when Meta has also introduced its own AI chatbot on WhatsApp, marking an intriguing overlap in AI offerings on the platform.

In other news, OpenAI has also announced the expansion of its ChatGPT-powered internet search to all users, a move that intensifies competition with Google's long-standing dominance in the search engine market.

