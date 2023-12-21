comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 20 2023 15:59:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 -4.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.15 -2.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 227.2 -2.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.05 -3.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 704.95 -3.33%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  ChatGPT gets new ‘archive chats’ feature. Here's how it works
Back Back

ChatGPT gets new ‘archive chats’ feature. Here's how it works

 Aman Gupta

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, now allows users to archive their chats, removing them from the sidebar without deleting them. The feature is available on Web and iOS, with Android support coming soon.

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a monitor in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Europe's yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled the world with their ability to produce human-like work but raised fears about the risks they pose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP)Premium
A ChapGPT logo is seen on a monitor in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Europe's yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled the world with their ability to produce human-like work but raised fears about the risks they pose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP)

OpenAI has announced that its premium generative AI-based offering, ChatGPT, now allows users to archive their chats, essentially removing them from the sidebar without deleting the conversation. The new feature is currently only available on the web and iOS versions of the ChatGPT, with support for the Android version of the app coming soon.

While informing about the new feature in a post on X, OpenAI wrote, “You can now archive your chats in ChatGPT! Archive removes chats from your sidebar without deleting them. You can see your archived chats in Settings. Currently available on Web and iOS with Android coming soon."

OpenAI plans to ward off ‘catastrophic risks’ posed by AI: 

Recently, OpenAI also unveiled a 27-page ‘Preparedness Framework’ which the company says describes its processes to track, evaluate, forecast and protect against ‘catastrophic risks’ posed by powerful language models. 

While defining the term catastrophic risk in the Preparedness Framework, OpenAI said, “By catastrophic risk, we mean any risk which could result in hundreds of billions of dollars in economic damage or lead to the severe harm or death of many individuals —this includes, but is not limited to, existential risk."

The preparedness team will assess the Frontier AI models under development in four broad categories: cybersecurity, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats), persuasion and model autonomy. The Sam Altman-led company noted that only models with a risk score of medium or lower in these categories can be developed.

In addition, OpenAI also noted that it is creating a cross-functional safety advisory group that will review all reports and present its findings to the executive team and board of directors. While the executive team will be the decision-makers, the board will have the power to overrule them, OpenAI said.

OpenAI did not specify who it meant by decision-makers, but a reasonable guess would be to include CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman and CTO Mira Murati in this group.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App