ChatGPT gets new ‘archive chats’ feature. Here's how it works

OpenAI has announced that its premium generative AI-based offering, ChatGPT, now allows users to archive their chats, essentially removing them from the sidebar without deleting the conversation. The new feature is currently only available on the web and iOS versions of the ChatGPT, with support for the Android version of the app coming soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While informing about the new feature in a post on X, OpenAI wrote, “You can now archive your chats in ChatGPT! Archive removes chats from your sidebar without deleting them. You can see your archived chats in Settings. Currently available on Web and iOS with Android coming soon."

OpenAI plans to ward off ‘catastrophic risks’ posed by AI: Recently, OpenAI also unveiled a 27-page ‘Preparedness Framework’ which the company says describes its processes to track, evaluate, forecast and protect against ‘catastrophic risks’ posed by powerful language models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While defining the term catastrophic risk in the Preparedness Framework, OpenAI said, “By catastrophic risk, we mean any risk which could result in hundreds of billions of dollars in economic damage or lead to the severe harm or death of many individuals —this includes, but is not limited to, existential risk."

The preparedness team will assess the Frontier AI models under development in four broad categories: cybersecurity, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats), persuasion and model autonomy. The Sam Altman-led company noted that only models with a risk score of medium or lower in these categories can be developed.

In addition, OpenAI also noted that it is creating a cross-functional safety advisory group that will review all reports and present its findings to the executive team and board of directors. While the executive team will be the decision-makers, the board will have the power to overrule them, OpenAI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI did not specify who it meant by decision-makers, but a reasonable guess would be to include CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman and CTO Mira Murati in this group.

