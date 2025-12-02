OpenAI's Altman declares ‘code red’ to improve ChatGPT as Google threatens AI lead
Summary
Sam Altman told employees they must focus on the company’s chatbot experience, to the exclusion of other priorities including advertising.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman told employees Monday that the company was declaring a “code red" effort to improve the quality of ChatGPT and delaying other products as a result, according to an internal memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
