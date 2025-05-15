Subscribe

OpenAI expands GPT-4.1 access to ChatGPT users, replacing GPT-4o Mini for free tier

OpenAI has launched GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini models for ChatGPT users, enhancing access beyond the API. The models excel in coding and complex tasks, with the mini version available soon for free-tier users, promising improved performance and lower costs.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated15 May 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI has officially rolled out its latest artificial intelligence models, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini, to ChatGPT users, expanding their availability beyond the company’s API for the first time. (AFP)

OpenAI has officially rolled out its latest artificial intelligence models, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini, to ChatGPT users, expanding their availability beyond the company’s API for the first time. The new models, which had previously been restricted to developers through OpenAI’s programming interface, are now accessible directly within the ChatGPT platform.

Advertisement

In a recent announcement via its official X account, the AI research firm highlighted that the GPT-4.1 model is particularly well-suited for coding applications and complex instruction-following tasks. It is being introduced as a viable alternative to the o3 model, especially for users who prioritise technical performance and reliability.

These new models are being gradually made available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers through the “more models” menu. Enterprise and educational institution users will gain access in the coming weeks, OpenAI confirmed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, free-tier users of ChatGPT will soon gain access to the GPT-4.1 mini model, which is set to replace the existing GPT-4o mini.

OpenAI describes GPT-4.1 as a major advancement in AI performance. In internal evaluations, the model scored 54.6 per cent on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark, highlighting its strong capabilities in software engineering tasks. It also demonstrated robust capabilities in instruction-following, with a score of 38.3 per cent on the MultiChallenge benchmark, and achieved 72 per cent on the Video-MME benchmark for multimodal long-context understanding.

Also Read | OpenAI’s flip-flop will not get Elon Musk off its back

A key feature of the GPT-4.1 series is its extended context window, which supports up to one million tokens, offering users the ability to process and reference vast amounts of information in a single interaction.

Advertisement

Notably, the GPT-4.1 mini model has also been shown to outperform GPT-4o in a range of intelligence evaluations. Despite its smaller size, it offers substantial advantages in terms of speed and cost, with OpenAI claiming it delivers results at half the latency and 83 per cent lower cost compared to GPT-4o.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsAIArtificial IntelligenceOpenAI expands GPT-4.1 access to ChatGPT users, replacing GPT-4o Mini for free tier
Read Next Story