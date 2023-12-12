OpenAI eyes Indian developers
Bengaluru summit in January to mark AI major’s commitment to India as it focuses on exploiting the country’s developer resources
New Delhi: US-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm, OpenAI, will host its first-ever developer gathering in India next month, in Bengaluru. Speaking at a session in the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Summit here on Tuesday, Anna Makanju, vice president of global affairs at OpenAI, said this gathering will mark the beginning of OpenAI’s involvement in the India market.