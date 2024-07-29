AI
OpenAI-Google battle is less about search. It's more about AGI
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 29 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Summary
- All the moves indicate that the big tech companies, including Google, Meta, and OpenAI, are ardently moving towards artificial general intelligence, or AGI
OpenAI's newly released search engine competitor to Google called SearchGPT, which will also pose a big challenge to Aravind Srinivas' Perplexity, may lead some to believe that the battle is all about challenging Google's search monopoly and denting its advertising revenue.
