OpenAI, Google, other AI companies under pressure as thousands of authors demand payment for work1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Apart from the compensation for the work the AI companies have used, the authors are demanding that such companies should seek permission through appropriate channels before using their work again
The race towards building the perfect artificial intelligence system seems to be on with all major technology companies playing their bet with the growing space. But, as for any nascent industry, AI is facing its part of challenges and another one seems to be on its way as thousands of authors are demanding payments from AI companies for the copyrighted work.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×