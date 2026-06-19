OpenAI eyes bigger India team in pursuit of AGI

For OpenAI, India is not just a market for acquiring users but also a crucial testing ground for future artificial intelligence products, including a personalized voice-interaction feature set to launch in the coming weeks, according to Abhi Muchhal, its product lead for international growth.
The US company is setting up a bigger engineering team in the country to train a multilingual voice assistant that understands how people speak in the real world—a key part of its push towards artificial general intelligence (AGI) amid intensifying competition with Anthropic and Google.
It's a “mission-critical” objective to get a deeper understanding of diverse languages beyond English, Muchhal said in an interview with Mint at its San Francisco headquarters. “The general consensus is that if we can get an AI feature right in India by adapting it to all the different Indian languages, it can be taken to the rest of the world as well,” he said.