OpenAI eyes bigger India team in pursuit of AGI

SAN FRANCISCO : For OpenAI, India is not just a market for acquiring users but also a crucial testing ground for future artificial intelligence products, including a personalized voice-interaction feature set to launch in the coming weeks, according to Abhi Muchhal, its product lead for international growth.
SAN FRANCISCO : For OpenAI, India is not just a market for acquiring users but also a crucial testing ground for future artificial intelligence products, including a personalized voice-interaction feature set to launch in the coming weeks, according to Abhi Muchhal, its product lead for international growth.
The US company is setting up a bigger engineering team in the country to train a multilingual voice assistant that understands how people speak in the real world—a key part of its push towards artificial general intelligence (AGI) amid intensifying competition with Anthropic and Google.
The US company is setting up a bigger engineering team in the country to train a multilingual voice assistant that understands how people speak in the real world—a key part of its push towards artificial general intelligence (AGI) amid intensifying competition with Anthropic and Google.
It's a “mission-critical” objective to get a deeper understanding of diverse languages beyond English, Muchhal said in an interview with Mint at its San Francisco headquarters. “The general consensus is that if we can get an AI feature right in India by adapting it to all the different Indian languages, it can be taken to the rest of the world as well,” he said.
Muchhal said language and culture are central to building more capable AI systems. While AGI can mean different things to different people, its ultimate goal is to improve lives and eventually handle any task. “(And) for that to happen, AGI needs to understand context, speak like you, and understand you. Language and culture are key to the richness of this context.”
OpenAI announced its first office in the country in August 2025, with a 50-seater space in New Delhi. On 18 February, in line with Altman’s latest visit to the country, it said in a statement that it would also open offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later in 2026.
While Muchhal said the company is increasing its engineering presence in the country, he did not specify the size of its team here.
OpenAI directly employs fewer than 30 people in India at the moment. It has eight open roles for the market, four of which are for engineers.
Meanwhile, Anthropic also set up its first office here on 18 February, when its co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei visited the country. It is also hiring a local engineering team, with a sole engineering role listed in Bengaluru at the moment.
Crucial resource
Industry stakeholders said OpenAI’s approach is in line with the country's rising role in Silicon Valley as a key engineering resource, and not just a geography for increasing sales volumes.
“Any AI company realizes today that the crux of innovation lies in achieving performance benchmarks in non-English languages, and there is no single market like India that gives companies access to such a wide base of multilingual databases," said Jayanth Kolla, co-founder of AI consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst.
The same holds true for OpenAI, and its future goals of achieving intelligence would depend on how well it can understand context beyond English, he added.
Since ChatGPT became a household name following its public release in late 2022, India has emerged as one of OpenAI's largest markets. In February 2026, chief executive Sam Altman said ChatGPT had 100 million weekly active users in the country. Earlier, at a roundtable attended by Mint in August 2025, Altman had projected that the country would "soon" become OpenAI's top market globally.
Success in India is therefore crucial for the company, which filed for its long-awaited public listing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 8 June.
Prior to this, on 8 November 2025, it launched IndQA, one of the few publicly available benchmarks for Indic languages. Muchhal, who joined OpenAI in March last year, was one of the developers of IndQA.
“One thing that we've worked on and have launches coming soon is personalization. This is to make sure ChatGPT understands how you speak, because not every Indian speaks the same… Voice-based personalization, for us, is the concept of understanding how you speak, based on your interactions with ChatGPT,” the executive said.
The moonshot goal
Elaborating on its local engineering efforts, Muchhal said OpenAI is drawing on years of ChatGPT user data. “We can use that to improve how we communicate.”
“People speak in different tones and intonations when speaking with different audiences. There's a nuance here, and this is extreme in many cultures," he said.
While today's AI models may understand a language and its broader cultural context, the next frontier is enabling them to communicate as if they truly understand both, he added.
“AI should seamlessly understand what we’re speaking in, and if it should mirror such speech,” he said.
Achieving that would move OpenAI a step closer to AGI, he argued, “because speech varies unpredictably between people”.
AGI has long been one of Altman's moonshot goals, resulting in a significant cash burn. On 16 June, a Financial Times report said OpenAI spent $34 billion in the 2025 calendar year, inlcuding $19 billion on research and development.
It generated $13 billion in revenue, with average monthly earnings doubling through the year, but remained unprofitable. Anthropic, on the other hand, is expected to achieve profitability in the June quarter.