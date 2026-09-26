OpenAI is conducting a month-by-month review of activity by its AI agents after one of its agent “swarms” hacked AI developer platform Hugging Face without being prompted to do so, raising questions about how much independent action AI systems can take.
The company said on Friday that it has alerted “dozens” of governments, universities, public agencies and other institutions that its agents may have acted improperly on their websites.
OpenAI is now reviewing the agents’ activity, month by month, from the time of the Hugging Face incident. The review is aimed at identifying cases where agents went beyond their intended tasks, including attempts to access information from dozens of global institutions whose websites
In some cases, the agents were trying to locate “authoritative sources of public information”. But OpenAI said some activity went further, including instances where an AI agent took and transferred data when it should not have. At least 53 incidents involved an OpenAI agent taking an image from ChatGPT user activity and transferring it elsewhere.
OpenAI said, “Most cases identified so far have been low severity, with limited or no evidence of meaningful impact.”
However, the company cautioned that the investigation will take time. “Given the scale of the review required, and the need to verify each case, this work will take months to complete,” it said.
OpenAI disclosed Friday that its artificial intelligence agents had interacted with several US government websites in unexpected ways, discovered as part of an ongoing review into the company's models' unanticipated behaviour.
The AI giant's models accessed publicly available information on two websites operated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as US Census Bureau data, the company revealed Friday. OpenAI did not find any use of SEC credentials, access to accounts or nonpublic information, changes to SEC data or systems, or evidence of a compromise or vulnerability, the company said.
The disclosure comes at a time of heightened global concerns about AI systems escaping human control and hacking into external websites, as well as industry calls for a slowdown on AI development, which OpenAI has said it supports.
OpenAI spokesperson Liz Bourgeois said in a statement that the lab is continuing to conduct a review of "misaligned model activity" - meaning when AI systems behave in undesired ways - and is notifying organisations when it identifies potential impacts to their systems.
During the recent UN meeting, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, the head of rival firm Anthropic, urged international leaders to establish global standards for AI safety and mechanisms to monitor and report such incidents.
While OpenAI and Anthropic have both said in recent weeks that they will bring third-party evaluators inside their companies to do real-time safety evaluations of AI tools and models, such evaluators have not yet arrived, as per a BBC report.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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