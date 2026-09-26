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OpenAI is going month by month through rogue AI agent activity. What is it looking for?

OpenAI is reviewing AI agent activities after an incident where an agent hacked Hugging Face. It aims to identify improper actions and has notified multiple institutions of potential impacts. Most identified cases have low severity, but the investigation is ongoing and may take months to complete.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published26 Sep 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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OpenAI agents had infilitrated Hugging Face earlier this month
OpenAI agents had infilitrated Hugging Face earlier this month(AI generated)
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OpenAI is conducting a month-by-month review of activity by its AI agents after one of its agent “swarms” hacked AI developer platform Hugging Face without being prompted to do so, raising questions about how much independent action AI systems can take.

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The company said on Friday that it has alerted “dozens” of governments, universities, public agencies and other institutions that its agents may have acted improperly on their websites.

What is OpenAI investigating?

OpenAI is now reviewing the agents’ activity, month by month, from the time of the Hugging Face incident. The review is aimed at identifying cases where agents went beyond their intended tasks, including attempts to access information from dozens of global institutions whose websites

In some cases, the agents were trying to locate “authoritative sources of public information”. But OpenAI said some activity went further, including instances where an AI agent took and transferred data when it should not have. At least 53 incidents involved an OpenAI agent taking an image from ChatGPT user activity and transferring it elsewhere.

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OpenAI said, “Most cases identified so far have been low severity, with limited or no evidence of meaningful impact.”

Also Read | How many times have AI agents gone 'rogue'? OpenAI says…

However, the company cautioned that the investigation will take time. “Given the scale of the review required, and the need to verify each case, this work will take months to complete,” it said.

OpenAI agents meddle with US govt websites

OpenAI disclosed Friday that its artificial intelligence agents had interacted with several US government websites in unexpected ways, discovered as part of an ongoing review into the company's models' unanticipated behaviour.

The AI giant's models accessed publicly available information on two websites operated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as US Census Bureau data, the company revealed Friday. OpenAI did not find any use of SEC credentials, access to accounts or nonpublic information, changes to SEC data or systems, or evidence of a compromise or vulnerability, the company said.

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The disclosure comes at a time of heightened global concerns about AI systems escaping human control and hacking into external websites, as well as industry calls for a slowdown on AI development, which OpenAI has said it supports.

OpenAI spokesperson Liz Bourgeois said in a statement that the lab is continuing to conduct a review of "misaligned model activity" - meaning when AI systems behave in undesired ways - and is notifying organisations when it identifies potential impacts to their systems.

Also Read | WH wants US Govt review before UK gets OpenAI, Anthropic AI models—Report

Altman and Amodei call for AI safety mechanism

During the recent UN meeting, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, the head of rival firm Anthropic, urged international leaders to establish global standards for AI safety and mechanisms to monitor and report such incidents.

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While OpenAI and Anthropic have both said in recent weeks that they will bring third-party evaluators inside their companies to do real-time safety evaluations of AI tools and models, such evaluators have not yet arrived, as per a BBC report.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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