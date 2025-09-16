Mint Explainer | Is OpenAI creating jobs or simply protecting its own?
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 16 Sept 2025, 12:03 pm IST
Summary
The AI leader is launching a certification programme and hiring marketplace that could compete directly with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, a move that raises questions about trust, market relevance, and its paradoxical role in the future of work.
OpenAI, the company at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), is launching a new jobs platform and certification programme. The move is a significant step that places it in direct competition with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, which is owned by Microsoft—OpenAI's closest partner and biggest backer.
