OpenAI launches revolutionary GPT-4o for free, CEO Sam Altman feels like ‘AI from movies’
OpenAI, on May 13, introduced GPT-4o, an advanced version of the AI technology powering the widely used generative tool ChatGPT. To be freely available to all users soon, GPT-4o boasts improved performance and efficiency.
OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, highlighted significant elements in the latest version of ChatGPT launched on May 13, underscoring a major leap in AI accessibility for free and interface innovation.