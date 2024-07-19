OpenAI launches small AI model GPT-4o Mini. What is it and why is it important?
OpenAI launches GPT-4o Mini, a cost-effective model to compete with rivals like Google and Meta. Priced at 15 cents per million input tokens, it outperforms GPT-3.5 Turbo with 82% on MMLU. Supports text and vision API, with plans for text, image, video, and audio outputs in the future.
Sam Altman led AI startup OpenAI has announced GPT-4o, the company's most cost effective model to date. The model is being seen as an attempt by OpenAI to stay relevant with increasing competition from more deep pocketed rivals like Google and Meta.