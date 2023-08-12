OpenAI likely to go bankrupt by the end of 2024: Report

Meanwhile, in June, Chief Executive Sam Altman had said that the Microsoft-backed OpenAI has no plans to go public any time soon. "When we develop super intelligence, we are likely to make some decisions that most investors would look at very strangely," Altman said as reported by Reuters. "I don't want to be sued by ... public market, Wall Street etc, so no, not that interested," he said in response to a question on whether he will take OpenAI public. The company has so far raised $10 billion from Microsoft at a valuation of almost $30 billion as it invests more on building computing capacity. The company started off as a non-profit organisation but later created a hybrid "capped-profit" company, that allowed it to raise external funds with a promise that the original non-profit operation still benefits.

