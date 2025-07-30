OpenAI rolls out ‘Study Mode’ in ChatGPT: What is it? How to use? All your questions answered…

OpenAI on July 29 introduced "study mode" in ChatGPT, a new feature aimed at helping students work through questions step by step instead of providing direct answers.

Advertisement

In a post on social media platform X, President and co-co-founder Greg Brockman wrote, “Introducing study mode in ChatGPT — step by step guidance for students rather than quick answers.”

Who can use ChatGPT's Study Mode? The feature has been rolled out to logged-in users across Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with ChatGPT Edu availability planned soon.

How can students use ChaGPT Study Mode? The study mode offers personalised feedback to track progress and supports knowledge retention.

"When students engage with study mode, they're met with guiding questions that calibrate responses to their objective and skill level to help them build deeper understanding. Study mode is designed to be engaging and interactive, and to help students learn something -- not just finish something," OpenAI said in a statement.

Advertisement

Why launch a Study Mode for students? OpenAI says… It noted that ChatGPT is becoming one of the most widely used learning tools in the world, with students turning to it to work through challenging homework problems, exam preparation, and to explore new concepts.

"But its use in education has also raised an important question: how do we ensure it is used to support real learning, and doesn't just offer solutions without helping students make sense of them? We've built study mode to help answer this question," it said.