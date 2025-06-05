OpenAI says significant number of recent ChatGPT misuses likely came from China
Summary
The company said it had disrupted several attempts to leverage its artificial-intelligence models for cyber threats and covert influence operations.
OpenAI said it disrupted several attempts from users in China to leverage its artificial-intelligence models for cyber threats and covert influence operations, underscoring the security challenges AI poses as the technology becomes more powerful.
