OpenAI set for broad GPT-5.6 rollout after US govt nod: When will it be available?

OpenAI is set to publicly release its most advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.6, on Thursday, 9 July, after postponing the launch last month following a request from the US government, according to Reuters.

The US Department of Commerce has approved OpenAI’s plans for a wider release of its advanced GPT-5.6 artificial intelligence model, clearing the way for the company to make the technology available more broadly, according to a report by Axios.

The move highlights the evolving relationship between the US government and leading artificial intelligence companies as regulators and developers work together to determine how access to highly capable AI systems should be managed. Instead of a fixed approval framework, decisions on releasing powerful models are currently being handled on a case-by-case basis.

The testing process for GPT-5.6 was conducted by the Center for AI Standards and Innovation under the Department of Commerce, with OpenAI deploying technical specialists to Washington to respond to regulatory and security-related concerns.

The latest approval follows a more cautious approach taken last month when the Trump administration encouraged OpenAI to adopt a phased launch strategy for GPT-5.6. Under that approach, early access was restricted to entities approved by the government.

OpenAI had previously indicated that a limited rollout was not its preferred method for introducing new AI models. The company argued that technology firms and policymakers are still operating in an environment where detailed standards for deploying advanced AI systems have not yet been fully established.

OpenAI seeks clearer guidelines The company also pointed to the need for clearer guidelines under President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on artificial intelligence, which calls for the development of stronger frameworks governing the release of advanced AI technologies.

OpenAI is not the only AI developer facing increased scrutiny over access to its most powerful systems. Rival AI company Anthropic has also encountered regulatory restrictions involving the release of its latest models.

In June, the Commerce Department reportedly blocked foreign users from accessing Anthropic’s Mythos and Fable models, effectively forcing the company to withdraw those offerings from parts of the market. However, restrictions on the Fable model were removed last week, allowing customers to regain access shortly afterwards.

The GPT-5.6 approval marks another step in the ongoing effort by governments and AI companies to balance rapid technological advancement with concerns around security, oversight, and responsible deployment of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems.

The United States and China are competing aggressively to develop the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems, as experts warn that next-generation AI models could significantly enhance the capabilities of sophisticated cyberattacks.

Security specialists have raised concerns that highly powerful AI tools could be used to exploit vulnerabilities in critical sectors that depend on complex, interconnected networks, including many systems built on older technologies that were not designed to withstand modern cyber threats.