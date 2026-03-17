OpenAI signs pact to sell AI models to US defence agencies through Amazon cloud arm

OpenAI has signed a new agreement to provide its AI models to the US defence and government sectors via Amazon’s cloud division for both classified and unclassified projects, the company announced on Tuesday.

This contract allows OpenAI to support the Pentagon following a deal reached late last month, after the agency moved away from its former provider, Anthropic.

Advertisement

Anthropic, which secured a Pentagon contract valued at up to $200 million in July 2025, previously served as a primary defence AI supplier. In collaboration with Palantir and Amazon Web Services (AWS), it deployed Claude models within classified military and intelligence frameworks. However, that partnership dissolved in February when Anthropic restricted military applications of its AI, specifically regarding autonomous weaponry and domestic surveillance. Consequently, the Pentagon designated the firm a "supply chain risk," effectively halting its government projects.

Also Read | OpenAI courts private equity to join enterprise AI venture, sources say

While OpenAI previously focused on unclassified federal work, it has now secured the mandate for classified operations. Its AWS partnership highlights how defense contracts — facilitated by established cloud providers — have become a critical competitive arena. Success in the high-stakes public sector may also bolster OpenAI's appeal to corporate clients as a benchmark for reliability.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon is currently developing alternatives to Anthropic’s tools. Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon’s chief digital and AI officer, noted that transitioning from Anthropic products used in US operations in Iran would take over a month, though efforts to integrate a new large-language model are underway.

“The Department is actively pursuing multiple LLMs into the appropriate government-owned environments,” Stanley said in an interview.

“Engineering work has begun on these LLMs and we expect to have them available for operational use very soon,” Stanley added.

Following its shift to a for-profit model last autumn, OpenAI revised its Microsoft agreement to permit partnerships with rival cloud firms for national security clients.

Recently, both OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI received approval for classified Pentagon work. It remains uncertain how rapidly these tools can be integrated into existing systems like Palantir’s Maven Smart System, currently utilised in the Iran campaign, reported Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anthropic vs Pentagon = Revenue wipeout

Until this shift, Anthropic was the sole AI system functional within the Pentagon’s classified cloud, where its Claude tool had gained significant popularity for its user-friendly interface.

Emil Michael, the under secretary of defence for research and engineering, said Alphabet Inc.’s Google is introducing its Gemini AI agents across the Pentagon’s three million-strong workforce to automate routine tasks. The company will initially operate on unclassified networks and then move into classified work, according to Bloomberg.

Michael said in an interview hours after Anthropic filed its lawsuit that the military was moving on and that there was little chance to revive talks.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer