Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  OpenAI takes on Google with ChatGPT's new search feature: Here's how to try it out

OpenAI takes on Google with ChatGPT's new search feature: Here's how to try it out

Aman Gupta

OpenAI's ChatGPT now includes a search feature, enhancing competition with Google and Bing. Built on the GPT-4o model, it improves upon the SearchGPT prototype. Sam Altman enthusiastically recommends trying ChatGPT Plus with the new Chrome extension for optimal results.

ChatGPT search feature is now available to Plus members

After much speculation for over a year, OpenAI is finally taking on Google and Microsoft Bing with the addition of search functionality in ChatGPT. The new search feature is backed by GPT-4o model and is a more evolved version of the SearchGPT prototype unveiled by the company earlier in the year.

In a post on X, Sam Altman termed the new search feature in ChatGPT as ‘really good’, he wrote, "Hey i'm really sorry to keep hyping our own product but you really should get chatgpt plus and install the chrome extension for search. I am cheerfully the first to admit when we ship something that isn't very good, but this time it's...really good."

How to start using ChatGPT search?

OpenAI says ChatGPT Search is rolling out its ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers to begin with while company's enterprise and education customers will get access in the ‘coming weeks’. Meanwhile, free ChatGPT users will get access to the new feature over the coming months. The new feature will be available to use across ChatGPT website, mobile and desktop apps.

The Microsoft backed AI company said that it plans to add the new search feature to its Advanced Voice mode and even logged out users in the future. Moreover, there are also plans to improve the search feature further in areas like shopping and travel by taking advantage of the o1 reasoning models.

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
