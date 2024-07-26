OpenAI takes on Google, with new AI-powered search engine ‘SearchGPT’: All we know so far
After months of murmurs, Sam Altman led startup OpenAI has finally introduced a search engine rival to Google called SearchGPT. The new feature is currently in ‘prototype’ stage and can only be accessed via waitlist but should rolout to all users in the future.