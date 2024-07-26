ChatGPT maker OpenAI has introduced a new AI powered search engine called ‘SearchGPT’, in a bid to rival the efforts from companies like Google and Perplexity.

After months of murmurs, Sam Altman led startup OpenAI has finally introduced a search engine rival to Google called SearchGPT. The new feature is currently in ‘prototype’ stage and can only be accessed via waitlist but should rolout to all users in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a blogpost about new search feature, OpenAI wrote, “We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

SearchGPT start page is akin to Google and we get a message reading, "what are you looking for?. After entering the search query, though, you get a direct answer much like Perplexity or Google's disgraced AI overviews feature.

In a query about music festivals in Boone, North California in August, the AI-powered search engine gives a list of all such festivals along with a 2-3 line description that prominently mentions the source from the which the information has been taken from. Moreover, users get a links option on the left hand side of the page, where they can go to have a look at all the links cited by OpenAI and open them to get detailed information. Moreover, much like ChatGPT, users also have the ability to ask follow up questions to get better information.

OpenAI, which is already being sued by major news publishers like The New York Times, said that it is committed to a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators. The company said SearchGPT uses AI to highlight high quality content in a conversational interface while providing user the opportunity to connect with news publishers via the cited links.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!