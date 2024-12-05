OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced a series of livestream events over the next 12 days, beginning today, 5th December, at 10 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. IST). These events are set to introduce a range of innovative tools and features, with Altman teasing that viewers can expect “some big ones and some stocking stuffers.”

Sharing the announcement on X, Altman expressed enthusiasm for the planned launches and demonstrations, stating: “We have got some great stuff to share, hope you enjoy! Merry Christmas.”

The daily livestreams will take place on weekdays and aim to showcase OpenAI’s latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence. According toThe Verge, among the highlights is the anticipated debut of OpenAI’s text-to-video tool, Sora AI.

According to the publication, initially previewed in February, the video generation model has since undergone rigorous testing through the “Red Teaming” process to identify potential vulnerabilities, biases, and harmful outputs. Former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati previously confirmed that the model would be released to the public before the end of the year.

Reportedly, another feature expected to be revealed during the series is a Christmas-themed interface for ChatGPT’s Voice mode. This festive update will reportedly include a Santa-inspired voice and a snowflake-themed design for the voice mode button.

In addition to these tools, the AI startup has also announced plans to establish a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, as part of its strategy to strengthen its footprint in Europe. The move comes as the continent becomes a pivotal arena for shaping AI regulations.