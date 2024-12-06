OpenAI has announced the launch of a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Pro, offering exclusive access to advanced features, including the latest AI model, OpenAI o1. Priced at $200 per month (approximately £158), ChatGPT Pro provides users with unlimited access to GPT-4o, advanced voice mode, and an enhanced version of o1, known as o1 Pro Mode.

This upgraded mode utilises additional computing resources to deliver superior solutions for complex challenges, such as intricate coding tasks, scientific reasoning, and advanced mathematics.

The existing Plus tier, costing $20 per month (around £16), will remain available, offering early access to new features and all models. However, it will not include o1 Pro Mode or its additional capabilities.

Simultaneously, OpenAI has rolled out the stable version of its o1 model, which replaces the earlier o1-preview version. Originally introduced in September under the code name “Strawberry” as a limited preview, the upgraded o1 model is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. Enterprise and Edu users are set to gain access next week.

The new o1 model boasts significant advancements over its predecessor, particularly in its ability to solve complex, multistep problems in areas such as science, coding, and mathematics. OpenAI highlights improved speed and accuracy, along with the capability to analyse and reason about images, marking a major step forward in AI-driven reasoning and problem-solving. Additionally, the model delivers more concise responses, enhancing the user experience with quicker and more precise answers.

To recall, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed a series of livestream events scheduled over the next 12 days, starting today, 5th December, at 10 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. IST). These events will feature the unveiling of various cutting-edge tools and features, with Altman hinting at “some big ones and some stocking stuffers” for the audience.

In a post on X, Altman shared his excitement about the upcoming launches and demonstrations, writing, “We’ve got some great stuff to share—hope you enjoy! Merry Christmas.”