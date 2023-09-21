OpenAI unveils its latest text-to-image generation model, DALL-E 3 with integration to ChatGPT1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
OpenAI announces DALL-E 3, an improved text-to-image generation model integrated with ChatGPT.
OpenAI has announced the latest version of its text-to-image generation model DALL-E 3 with the new integration with ChatGPT. OpenAI noted that the integration with ChatGPT will allow users to ‘craft amazing prompts’ and bring their ideas to life.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message