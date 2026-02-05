OpenAI unveils new service, Frontier - How does it work? All you need to know

OpenAI, on Thursday, rolled out a new service called Frontier, aimed at helping companies build and manage artificial-intelligence agents, or AI tools that can complete specific tasks, for instance, fixing a software bug.

The platform is part of Open AI's broader push to deepen its presence in the market from its rivals - notably the AI startup Anthropic, which draws the bulk of its revenue from companies, reported news agency Reuters.

View full Image OpenAI Frontier

What OpenAI said? OpenAI executives said Frontier is meant to work with a company's pre-existing infrastructure as well as AI agents built by third parties.

That approach means that companies might adopt OpenAI's enterprise tools faster than is otherwise possible, said Fidji Simo, who oversees OpenAI's product and business teams as the startup's CEO of applications.

"This is us saying we're going to build an intelligence layer that's going to help every enterprise turn on agents in a much easier way," she said.

Last year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said enterprise growth would be a "huge focus" for his company.

OpenAI vs Anthropic The enterprise market is just one of many places where OpenAI and Anthropic are going head-to-head. Both companies are preparing to go public, a process that will pit them against each other for investor attention, as per a Reuters report.

The two companies will also be running rival ads during the Super Bowl.

According to Reuters, Anthropic's ad appears to be a thinly veiled jab at OpenAI's decision to bring ads to ChatGPT, a critique that ruffled feathers at OpenAI on Wednesday.