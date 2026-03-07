The last time Sam Altman and Dario Amodei stood on stage together, they awkwardly tried to avoid physical contact even as other tech leaders held hands aloft for a group photo with India’s prime minister.
How the OpenAI-Anthropic feud could warp the future of AI
SummaryThe fractured relationship between Dario Amodei and Sam Altman will color the debate around how artificial intelligence should develop.
The last time Sam Altman and Dario Amodei stood on stage together, they awkwardly tried to avoid physical contact even as other tech leaders held hands aloft for a group photo with India’s prime minister.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More