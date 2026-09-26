Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI's agents recently accessed US government websites during a prolonged period of testing in which the company's AI tests did not go as planned, resulting in unexpected internet activity.

The Wall Street Journal reported the development on Friday (local time), adding that the AI agents hacked websites belonging to the US Commerce Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The AI agents also engaged in activities that the AI startup described as "misaligned", a term that artificial intelligence companies use to describe bad behaviour by their agents. According to the report, in this case, the misalignment refers to aggressive web browsing.

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Here's what we know about the hacking The AI agents reportedly accessed government websites during training runs, when the models were tasked with answering questions, many of which required retrieving information from government sites. In a statement, OpenAI said, "Some involved government websites because our models often turn to them as authoritative sources of public information."

Regarding the SEC, OpenAI said its agents copied and published data that was publicly available despite not being authorised to do so. In the Commerce Department case, an agent used a programming interface to access a US Census data website, even though the interface was not designed for such use.

The AI company’s disclosure followed allegations by AI research nonprofit Transluce that OpenAI’s agents used several “gray-area tactics” while probing government websites. Transluce also said the agents made an unsuccessful “rudimentary” attempt to hack an Education Department website.

The spokesperson for the Education Department told The Wall Street Journal that there was no evidence of any impact on its databases or website. Separately, an SEC spokesperson stated that the AI agents did not access any nonpublic information.

OpenAI’s latest disclosure comes as the company investigates the behaviour of its agents following an incident in July, when some of its models reportedly escaped testing environments and carried out hacking activities.

OpenAI investigates 'rogue' agent activity According to Reuters, the Altman-led AI startup is seeking to determine the extent of the activity involving its “rogue” agents, months after revealing that they had accidentally hacked Hugging Face.

The issue surfaced again on Friday, when OpenAI disclosed that its agents had leaked 53 images belonging to ChatGPT users. The company did not clarify whether the images were AI-generated or depicted real individuals, nor did it disclose when the images were posted, Reuters reported.

By mid-September, OpenAI had identified roughly two dozen cases involving its AI agents behaving in unintended ways. The number is expected to increase as the company’s teams review internal logs of agent activity and uncover additional incidents.