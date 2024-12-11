OpenAI's ChatGPT has already transformed how AI is used in our daily lives. On Tuesday, the company announced a new feature called Canvas as part of its ‘12 days of OpenAI’ series, which the company says will be “a game-changer for how people interact with AI.”

Canvas is a side-by-side interface that enables real-time collaboration with ChatGPT, allowing users to edit, integrate feedback, and refine content or code interactively.

“It’s a game-changer for how people interact with AI, enabling deeper collaboration and unlocking new levels of creativity,” said Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s chief product officer, in a YouTube video.

ChatGPT Canvas is available for users on free, Plus, and Pro plans through the GPT-4 model. However, free-tier users will have limited access to this tool, which is designed to enhance human-AI interaction. Users can access Canvas through the web or the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows.

What is ChatGPT Canvas? The tool supports collaborative editing, where users and ChatGPT can work simultaneously on a document, similar to two individuals co-editing. ChatGPT provides targeted feedback, aiding in refining text or code.

A built-in shortcut enables quick access to Canvas and can be integrated with custom GPTs. For tasks like essay reviews, when users input substantial text, a Canvas button appears in the upper-right corner. Users can request ChatGPT to offer feedback, similar to a professor’s commentary, with specific suggestions for improvement. This feature also extends to reviewing and editing programming code.

OpenAI engineers showcased Canvas in action by creating a children’s Christmas story, demonstrating its ability to incorporate fun elements like emojis to make content engaging for younger audiences.

As part of the broader ‘12 days of OpenAI’ announcements, OpenAI has also introduced ChatGPT Pro, a premium plan priced at Rs. 16,970 ($200) per month that unlocks advanced capabilities. Other releases include a fine-tuning research programme and Sora Turbo, a video-generative AI model now available to Plus and Pro users.