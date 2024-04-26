OpenAI’s Sam Altman and other tech leaders to serve on AI safety board
SummaryThe panel will advise the Department of Homeland Security on deploying artificial intelligence safely within America’s critical infrastructure.
WASHINGTON—Sam Altman of OpenAI and the chief executives of Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet are among technology-industry leaders joining a new federal advisory board focused on the secure use of artificial intelligence within U.S. critical infrastructure, in the Biden administration’s latest effort to fill a regulatory vacuum over the rapidly proliferating technology.