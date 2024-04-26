OpenAI’s Sam Altman and other tech leaders to serve on AI safety board

WASHINGTON—Sam Altman of OpenAI and the chief executives of Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet are among technology-industry leaders joining a new federal advisory board focused on the secure use of artificial intelligence within U.S. critical infrastructure, in the Biden administration’s latest effort to fill a regulatory vacuum over the rapidly proliferating technology.

The Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board is part of a government push to protect the economy, public health and vital industries from being harmed by AI-powered threats, U.S. officials said.

Working with the Department of Homeland Security, it will develop recommendations for power-grid operators, transportation-service providers and manufacturing plants, among others, on how to use AI while bulletproofing their systems against potential disruptions that could be caused by advances in the technology.

In addition to Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and other leaders in AI and technology, the panel of nearly two dozen consists of academics, civil-rights leaders and top executives at companies that work within a federally recognized critical-infrastructure sector, including Kathy Warden, chief executive of Northrop Grumman, and Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian. Other members are public officials, such as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, both Democrats.

U.S. national-security officials have long warned about the vulnerabilities to the nation’s critical infrastructure, including potential physical attacks, cyber intrusions and accidents. While AI could improve the efficiency and safety of fuel pipelines, communications networks, aviation and hospitals, it could also create unanticipated problems.

In an interview, Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security and chair of the board, said that embedding AI technology within the nation’s water facilities, transportation systems and banks presented “tremendous opportunity" to improve services to benefit Americans’ daily lives but carried significant risks.

“A failure to deploy AI in a safe and secure and responsible manner when it comes to critical infrastructure can be devastating," Mayorkas said. Examples of potential AI use in critical-infrastructure sectors include automating tasks at factories typically done by humans, helping doctors diagnose patients and detecting anomalies in power facilities.

President Biden directed the creation of the safety board with his executive order last fall on artificial intelligence, which invoked emergency federal powers to assert oversight of powerful new artificial-intelligence systems. Along with other steps intended to grapple with the rapidly ascendant technology, the order compelled AI companies to notify the government when developing any system that poses a “serious risk to national security, national economic security or national public health and safety."

For decades, the U.S. government has largely avoided regulating the technology industry because of bipartisan concerns about stifling innovation and slowing down a core driver of the 21st century U.S. economy. But views in both parties regarding Silicon Valley have soured in recent years because of a raft of concerns over consumer-data privacy, antitrust issues and disinformation.

The Biden White House, hoping to avoid allowing another new technology to evade government oversight, has said that administrative actions on AI aren’t a substitute for legislation from Congress. While there is general agreement that Washington needs to act quickly to manage AI—which experts say could upend the labor force, the global economy, military engagement and everyday life—lawmakers appear unlikely to act substantively before the next elections in November.

Mayorkas said he wasn’t concerned that the board’s membership included many technology executives working to advance and promote the use of AI.

“They understand the mission of this board," Mayorkas said. “This is not a mission that is about business development."

Other members of the board include Dario Amodei, chief executive of the AI startup Anthropic; Damon Hewitt, executive director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Arvind Krishna, chief executive of International Business Machines; Chuck Robbins, chief executive of Cisco Systems; Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services; and Lisa Su, chief executive of Advanced Micro Devices.

The board plans to hold its first meeting in May and is expected to convene quarterly, a DHS official said.

