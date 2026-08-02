OpenAI's unreleased Astra AI solves 10 maths problems researchers couldn't crack

OpenAI has announced that its next major model lineup, Astra, was able to solve 10 major open problems in mathematics that had seen little or no progress for at least a decade. The ChatGPT maker says these problems spanned various fields, including geometry, coding theory, group theory, quantum computing, cryptography and graph theory.

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“All of these problems are of substantial interest to their respective mathematical communities, and several are of broad interest across mathematics as a whole,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

OpenAI says solving these problems cost around $2,000 in token costs, based on GPT-5.6 Sol API pricing.

While Astra generated the mathematical arguments, human researchers used the same AI to prepare research manuscripts before formally verifying the proofs using the Lean proof assistant.

OpenAI says Astra solved decade-old mathematics problems OpenAI shared the list of 10 long-standing problems that Astra had arrived at an answer to. These include:

High-dimensional sphere packing

Binary and spherical codes

Non-sofic groups

Connes's rigidity conjecture

Arithmetic circuit complexity

Quantum parallel repetition

Closest vector problem

Ehrhart's volume conjecture

Multicolor Ramsey numbers

Extremal number conjectures Questions about use of AI in mathematics:

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Just like any other field touched by AI, the use of the powerful new technology also raises questions about attribution and the role of AI in academia.

As for OpenAI, the company says that it belives attribution ‘should honestly reflect how a result was produced: claiming human authorship for a proof generated entirely by an AI system would misrepresent both the system’s contribution and the nature of genuine human intellectual work.’

"We helped prepare the manuscripts and formalize the proofs in Lean, and we take responsibility for their correctness, while the mathematical arguments themselves were generated by our system," OpenAI wrote.

The company also noted that it hoped that mathematicians would independently evaluate the rseults produced by Astra, build on them and place them in broader context of mathematical research.

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Earlier this year, OpenAI had also revealed that an unreleased AI model generated a disproof of the Erdős unit-distance conjecture during internal testing. The company says that this work has since inspired follow-up research in mathematics and theoretical computer science.

OpenAI finds evidence of other AI agents escaping: In other related news, a recent report by Reuters revealed that OpenAI had found other instances when autonomous AI agents had escaped its containment evironment. The new breakouts were reportedly found during OpenAI's investigation into the Hugging Face incident where the company's unreleased AI model and GPT-5.6 Sol went on plan an attack on Hugging Face in order to cheat on the ExploitGym benchmark.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in