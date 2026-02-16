Ottonomy showcases Made-in-India Autonomous Delivery Ecosystem at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Ottonomy Inc unveiled its end-to-end autonomous delivery ecosystem at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, spotlighting how Made-in-India robotics and AI are reshaping logistics across healthcare, industrial campuses, and urban environments.

The ecosystem integrates Ottonomy's Level-4 autonomous delivery robots, 'Ottobots', with smart storage infrastructure 'Arrive Points' from Arrive AI and drone logistics capabilities from Skyeair Mobility, Ottonomy said in a statement.

The combined platform "enables seamless, unattended movement of goods across indoor and outdoor environments without manual intervention", it added.

Made-in-India Ottobots are Level-4 autonomous robots capable of navigating complex real-world environments, including hospital corridors, elevators, sidewalks and service roads. The robots use an AI-driven autonomy stack to understand their surroundings, adapt to changing conditions and make real-time decisions.

"With Ottobots and Arrive Points, we're proving that Made-in-India robots can power world-class automation in US hospitals and global industrial sites," said Ritukar Vijay, CEO and founder of Ottonomy Inc.

"Together with Arrive AI and Skye Air Mobility, we're showcasing at the India AI Impact Summit how India is at the core of advanced, multi-modal logistics solutions to the world."

Key use cases include healthcare - transport of medical supplies, lab specimens, pharmacy orders and non-critical items between wards, labs and off-site facilities. For industrial and logistics campuses, it supports the movement of parts, tools, MRO items and quality samples between warehouses, production lines and offices.

While Arrive AI is an autonomous delivery infrastructure company, Skyeair Mobility is a leading Indian drone logistics and advanced air mobility company.

World-first autonomous medical delivery deployment At Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana, Arrive AI and Ottonomy have deployed what they describe as the world's first fully asynchronous, autonomous medical delivery system using Arrive Points and Ottobots.

Arrive Points are positioned across the campus near laboratories, surgical areas and speciality centres. Staff deposit lab samples or supplies into the nearest pod, which dispatches an Ottobot to navigate indoor corridors, elevators and outdoor pathways to deliver items to the designated Arrive Point.

Ottobots operate in varying lighting, weather and traffic conditions while sharing space safely with patients, staff and vehicles. The deployment reduces thousands of manual transport steps daily, allowing clinical staff to focus more on patient care while helping address labour shortages. Items remain in secure, climate-assisted storage until retrieved by authorised personnel, preserving the chain of custody and clinical integrity.

Indoor–outdoor autonomy for healthcare and industry The joint solution enables end-to-end indoor–outdoor operations. Ottobots can move from hospital wards or factory floors through corridors and elevators, exit buildings and traverse sidewalks or service roads to reach perimeter or satellite Arrive Points.

Hyperlocal and smart-city expansion in India In India, Ottonomy, Arrive AI and Skyeair Mobility are collaborating to scale hyperlocal deliveries, quick-commerce and smart-city infrastructure. Ottobots and Arrive Points manage first- and last-50-metre movements within buildings, tech parks and residential complexes, while Skyeair's drones extend coverage across dense urban corridors.

The multi-modal network is designed to reduce road congestion, improve delivery predictability and support digital urban infrastructure initiatives.

"Arrive Points act as the connective tissue across ground robots, drones and human workflows," an Arrive AI spokesperson said.

"Our work with Ottonomy at Hancock Health shows how asynchronous infrastructure and autonomous robots can transform hospital logistics, and our collaboration in India with Skyeair demonstrates the same model for quick-commerce and smart cities."

Ottonomy said its autonomy stack runs advanced perception and decision-making models directly on the robot, enabling safe, low-latency operations without constant cloud connectivity -- aligning with India's broader AI push toward scalable, affordable and public-good-oriented infrastructure.