After strong calls from tech leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Palantir CEO Alex Karp has now called for “reasonable guidelines” to regulate artificial intelligence. He further pointed out that nationalisation may be needed as leaders deliberate over the technology’s risks.
Karp said governments need to establish and enforce “reasonable guidelines” for AI development, adding that the technology cannot be regulated effectively otherwise.
Karp repeatedly referenced the risks and responsibilities tied to building powerful technology and called for nationalising AI labs and imposing both civil and criminal liabilities on tech builders “not being responsible.”
Karp further pointed out that nationalisation may be necessary to address these risks.
Anxiety about AI’s existential risks gained momentum last week, driven by the high-profile departure of Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon, who accused AI companies of “gambling with our lives” in a resignation post he shared on social media.
In the past several days, numerous AI company leaders, including Amodei and Altman, have urged slowing the pace of technological development to address its increasingly unpredictable risks — though they diverge on exactly how to handle it.
On Saturday, in a 3,800-word essay, Amodei called for government regulation and for the tech industry to support a broader AI slowdown. At a conference in San Francisco Tuesday, Altman and Nvidia Corp.
“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” he wrote in a blog post. “Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.”
He cited two main factors: AI’s ability to improve itself and the recent incident involving OpenAI and Hugging Face, in which a group of AI agents secretly formed an alliance to target non-assigned targets.
“To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third-party evaluators to confirm this,” he added.
And on Wednesday, OpenAI detailed various instances of its artificial intelligence models misbehaving to complete a task or succeed in an evaluation. Some examples included the models fabricating missing data, attempting to bypass network restrictions and AI agents sharing files with each other that they were supposed to keep private.
OpenAI also outlined a case for employees to self-report similar incidents of so-called misalignment, which is when AI acts in ways that are not in line with human objectives, as well as a system to triage such self-reported occurrences.
“In the past, so as to better inform researchers, AI developers, policymakers, and the general public, we’ve sought to make our findings about misalignment public,” OpenAI wrote. “But without a systematic approach to reporting these findings, our disclosures have been ad hoc and less frequent than ideal.”
The company said the reports are only an initial set of disclosures, and not a comprehensive account of issues arising from its chatbots.
“We do not believe that the AI industry has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer,” the company wrote. “Decisions about how AI development should proceed in the months and years to come need to draw on evidence that people outside the companies building frontier models can examine for themselves.”