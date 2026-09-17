Palantir’s Karp joins Altman, Amodei, Musk in calling for AI guardrails: 'Nationalisation may be needed'

After strong calls from tech leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Palantir CEO Alex Karp has now called for “reasonable guidelines” to regulate artificial intelligence. He further pointed out that nationalisation may be needed as leaders deliberate over the technology’s risks.

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Karp said governments need to establish and enforce “reasonable guidelines” for AI development, adding that the technology cannot be regulated effectively otherwise.

Karp repeatedly referenced the risks and responsibilities tied to building powerful technology and called for nationalising AI labs and imposing both civil and criminal liabilities on tech builders “not being responsible.”

Karp further pointed out that nationalisation may be necessary to address these risks.

Anxiety about AI’s existential risks gained momentum last week, driven by the high-profile departure of Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon, who accused AI companies of “gambling with our lives” in a resignation post he shared on social media.

In the past several days, numerous AI company leaders, including Amodei and Altman, have urged slowing the pace of technological development to address its increasingly unpredictable risks — though they diverge on exactly how to handle it.

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We must slow the pace’: Amodei flags risks from rapidly advancing AI On Saturday, in a 3,800-word essay, Amodei called for government regulation and for the tech industry to support a broader AI slowdown. At a conference in San Francisco Tuesday, Altman and Nvidia Corp.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” he wrote in a blog post. “Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.”

He cited two main factors: AI’s ability to improve itself and the recent incident involving OpenAI and Hugging Face, in which a group of AI agents secretly formed an alliance to target non-assigned targets.

“To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third-party evaluators to confirm this,” he added.

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And on Wednesday, OpenAI detailed various instances of its artificial intelligence models misbehaving to complete a task or succeed in an evaluation. Some examples included the models fabricating missing data, attempting to bypass network restrictions and AI agents sharing files with each other that they were supposed to keep private.

OpenAI warns AI alignment isn’t solved OpenAI also outlined a case for employees to self-report similar incidents of so-called misalignment, which is when AI acts in ways that are not in line with human objectives, as well as a system to triage such self-reported occurrences.

“In the past, so as to better inform researchers, AI developers, policymakers, and the general public, we’ve sought to make our findings about misalignment public,” OpenAI wrote. “But without a systematic approach to reporting these findings, our disclosures have been ad hoc and less frequent than ideal.”

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The company said the reports are only an initial set of disclosures, and not a comprehensive account of issues arising from its chatbots.

“We do not believe that the AI industry has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer,” the company wrote. “Decisions about how AI development should proceed in the months and years to come need to draw on evidence that people outside the companies building frontier models can examine for themselves.”

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.