The AI capability we unlocked today is based on a tool—PaperBanana.

What problem does it solve?

Academic researchers spend countless hours manually creating methodology diagrams, system architectures, and statistical charts for their papers. Even as AI tools help write text faster, figure creation remains a tedious bottleneck- choosing the right visual style, ensuring technical accuracy, and iterating until diagrams meet conference standards.

This "last-mile" problem delays paper submissions and slows down the entire research workflow, especially in AI and ML fields where complex methods demand clear visual explanations.

PaperBanana automates the creation of publication-ready academic illustrations, transforming paper text into conference-grade figures through multi-agent AI collaboration.

How to access: https://paper-banana.org/

PaperBanana can help you:

• Generate methodology diagrams: Convert your method description into clear pipeline visualizations

• Create statistical charts: Automatically produce data plots that match academic standards

• Apply conference-specific styles: Get NeurIPS, ICCV, or other conference-appropriate aesthetics

Example:

Suppose you've written a methods section describing your new machine learning pipeline.

• Paste Your Text

• Select Your Style (Methodology Diagrams, Statistical Plots, Aesthetic Enhancements, Educational Infographics, Aesthetic Refinement

• Select Aspect Ratio, Resolution

• Generate: The multi-agent system retrieves visual references, plans layout, and renders your diagram.

• Refine: Review the figure and use "Refine" to correct specific elements like arrow directions or module labels.

• Export: Download as PNG and insert directly into your LaTeX manuscript.

What makes PaperBanana special?

• Multi-Agent Architecture: Five specialized agents collaborate to ensure faithfulness, readability, and aesthetics

• Benchmark-Validated: Outperforms vanilla prompting and earlier tools on PaperBananaBench metrics

• End-to-End Automation: Removes the figure-creation bottleneck from research workflows and autonomous AI-scientist pipelines

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.