Paytm is getting AI! Vijay Shekhar Sharma drops cryptic teaser ahead of launch

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma teased some new AI features coming to the payment platform on Thursday. Sharma shared a poster by Paytm where it seems like the company is planning on using generative AI in order to improve the check in experience for its customers while travelling.

The new features will be unveiled at an event by Paytm on 6 November at 3:30PM.

“We got something new tomorrow ! Check in here :)” Sharma wrote in a post on X.

While it remains to be seen, the kind of features Paytm will bring to the