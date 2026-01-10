AI Tool of the Week: Uncover hidden patent gems effortlessly
Summary
Innovation teams can spend months developing ideas, only to find existing patents too late. This new AI tool helps you validate concepts and explore the patent landscape quickly, saving time and investment.
The AI capability we unlocked this week is based on Perplexity AI's Patent Search.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story