Perplexity Computer: Froom Bloomberg Terminal competitor to portfolio manager, Aravind Srinivas unveils AI super agent

Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity on Wednesday unveiled Perplexity Computer, a super agent that "unifies every current AI capability into a single system".

Despite its old name, 'computer', Perplexity's latest product is cutting-edge and can execute tasks end-to-end.

How Perplexity Computer works All the user has to do is describe the end-product they desire, and Perplexity Computer does the rest, breaking down the assignment into specific tasks and dedicating sub-agents to do the work from start to finish.

"Computer is a general-purpose digital worker that operates the same interfaces you do. It is the next evolution of AI. Chat interfaces have answers, while agents can do tasks. Perplexity Computer is a system that creates and executes entire workflows, capable of running for hours or even months," said Perplexity announcing the product.

When executing tasks, Perplexity Computer can also pick the best model for the job, including from competitors, and can outsource say image generation work to Nano Bana or video generation work to Veo 3.1.

"Perplexity Computer runs Opus 4.6 for its core reasoning engine and orchestrates sub-agents with the best models for specific tasks: Gemini for deep research (creating sub-agents), Nano Banana for images, Veo 3.1 for video, Grok for speed in lightweight tasks, and ChatGPT 5.2 for long-context recall and wide search," the AI company explained.

Perplexity also explained that Computer would be able to adapt, saying that its "model agnostic harness" would allow it to adjust its selection as AI models advance.

The company also said that users who want to choose specific models for specific subtasks are allowed to do so as well.

"As token budgets become a more common consideration in different roles, users must have choice and control over their best use," the company said explaining its rationale behind giving users the choice.

Why 'Computer'? In its blog post announcing Perplexity Computer, the Aravind Srinivas-led company explained the choice of the name.

Perplexity noted that the word "computer" had evolved over time, from humans doing computations to machines doing the same.

However, Perplexity said that the word, despite its changing connotations, has always meant the same thing: "autonomous division of complex work, with accuracy as a central underlying necessity."

Aravind Srinivas can't keep still As Perplexity launched Computer, CEO Aravind Srinivas sent out a flurry of posts on X, highlighting the features of the new product.

"What has Perplexity been up to last two months? We've silently been working on the next big thing: Perplexity Computer. Computer unifies every current capability of AI into a single system. Files, tools, memory, and models, orchestrated together, working for you," Srinivas said.

Re-sharing posts by other users on Computer's abilities, the Perplexity CEO also highlighted how the product would be a game changer.

One user, Greg Isenberg, shared 10 things that one could achieve with Computer, from monitoring entire industries to creating a rolling portfolio dashboard, a post that was shared by Srinivas.

Srinivas also shared a post by another user, who claimed that they had created a real-time data terminal that could compete with the Bloomberg Terminal, that costs $30,000 a year.

The Perplexity CEO also shared numerous other posts by users on Computer's capabilities, including one that allows users to “Relive nostalgia of the Macintosh”.

Who can access Perplexity Computer? For now, the Perplexity Computer is available to Perplexity Max subscribers.