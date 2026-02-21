PhonePe launches AI-powered natural language search built on Microsoft Foundry

PhonePe on Saturday launched an AI-powered natural language search feature built using Microsoft Foundry, allowing users to navigate, pay and track transactions on the app through simple voice or text commands.

"This feature enables PhonePe users to initiate and complete in-app tasks via natural language text or voice commands, enhancing convenience and bringing personalisation to the platform's overall experience," PhonePe said in a statement.

How it works The feature replaces traditional menu-based navigation with intent-based routing, enabling users to complete in-app tasks conversationally.

For instance, commands such as "Pay Hemanth 20 rupees" automatically open the payment interface with the intended recipient pre-selected or display relevant contacts.

Requests like "Recharge FASTag" or "Gold price" direct users to the appropriate service or information page within the app.

The company said the tool goes beyond basic navigation by interpreting user intent - whether making a payment, completing a purchase or seeking support.

It uses a hybrid model combining on-device and cloud inferencing while ensuring that no personal or transactional data leaves the PhonePe environment.

Rahul Chari, Founder, Whole-time Director and CTO of PhonePe, said the launch marks a shift from payment apps being purely transactional tools to more intelligent, user-centric platforms.

"For years, payment apps have been built as utilitarian tools, optimised for transactions and not people. This launch is the first step towards changing that. Our vision is to make payments accessible to every Indian, and AI enables us to build an intelligent interface that anticipates what users need before they even go looking for it.

"Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we aim to simplify payments further by understanding intent, not just inputs. And we believe intelligence at the edge is the future and the most thoughtful way to deliver real value without compromising on privacy or security," he said.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia at Microsoft, said the collaboration reflects growing adoption of natural language interfaces in India. He noted that Microsoft Foundry provides the underlying capabilities to help build secure, scalable and human-centred digital experiences.

“As more Indians embrace natural language to interact with digital services, PhonePe's new AI-powered experience is a strong step toward more intuitive and accessible digital payments. Microsoft Foundry provides the underlying capabilities that help innovators like PhonePe build secure, scalable and human-centred products for millions. We're committed to supporting India's digital ecosystem with trusted AI that empowers organisations to deliver simpler and more meaningful customer experiences.”

The feature will be rolled out in phases across India and can be accessed through the app's Global Search Bar, Help Center and History tab.