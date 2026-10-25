PHP cyber glitch: Former Obama cyber chief explains why AI finding software flaws is ‘tech debt coming due’

The sudden rush by global companies and government agencies to patch two critical flaws in PHP—the programming language powering a vast majority of the internet—highlighted a pivotal shift in modern cybersecurity.

The vulnerabilities, uncovered using a powerful OpenAI model, were among the most high-profile demonstrations to date of artificial intelligence's capabilities in the cyber domain.

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However, according to Michael Daniel, president of the Cyber Threat Alliance and former White House cybersecurity coordinator under US President Barack Obama, this episode marked the beginning of a “pretty chaotic period”.

In an interview with AFP, Daniel explained that advanced AI models that find software vulnerabilities at high speed and on massive scales will inevitably lead to a flood of similar discoveries.

Calling this a “great cleansing forest fire” of old software, Daniel noted that the technology industry's “tech debt” is finally coming due.

“The incentives have been for people to keep software as long as possible, and we don't really factor these risks into the cost of having the software,” he told AFP.

Daniel warned that while companies do not incur direct costs on their books for maintaining old software, the implicit costs become devastatingly apparent when vulnerabilities like the PHP glitch are exposed.

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Shrinking window for defence The sheer speed at which malicious actors can now operate changes the fundamental calculus for corporate IT departments. While Daniel noted that the historical exploitation rate for vulnerabilities has hovered around five or six per cent—a figure he does not expect to rise—the timeline for weaponising these flaws has drastically accelerated.

“It used to take a month or two for a proof of concept to come out, and then another month or two for it to show up in exploit kits,” Daniel told AFP. “That's now measured in hours or days.”

This accelerated threat landscape forces large companies to abandon their traditional, cautious approach to software updates.

Businesses that previously operated with a zero-risk tolerance—heavily testing patches to ensure they wouldn't break existing systems—no longer have that luxury.

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Daniel pointed out the new trade-off: organisations must now weigh the minor risk of a patch temporarily breaking a system against the potential multi-million-dollar disaster of a cyberattack.

Consequently, Daniel advised that both large and small organisations must shift their operational structures to accept and implement vendor updates as rapidly as possible to survive the impending flood of vulnerability disclosures.

Navigating AI ‘noise’ and future security Despite the power of AI to uncover critical issues like the PHP flaws, Daniel cautioned that the technology currently generates “a lot of noise”.

He told AFP that many AI-flagged vulnerabilities are either false positives or exist on software that is never exposed to the internet, underscoring an urgent need for the industry to improve its triage systems.

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Looking ahead, Daniel anticipated a shift toward proactive defence. Within the next two to three years, he expects developers to enable these AI tools in software before they are ever deployed to the public.

“You burn out all the old stuff, and it makes way for new growth that's more secure from the beginning,” Daniel explained to AFP.

He concluded that while AI will not entirely solve the global cybersecurity problem, it will permanently change the nature of the industry moving forward.

(With AFP inputs)

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.