PM Modi addressed the AI Action Summit, emphasising the need for global cooperation in AI governance. He highlighted AI's potential and risks, illustrating with examples of biases and misrepresentation in AI applications, and called for collective efforts to establish ethical frameworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, emphasising the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while highlighting the need for global collaboration in AI governance. His speech underscored India's vision of responsible AI development and the importance of addressing biases, sustainability and accessibility in AI advancements. Here are ten key takeaways from his address:

1. AI’s potential and challenges Modi acknowledged that AI has the potential to reshape multiple aspects of human life, from governance to education, but also warned about inherent biases in AI models. He pointed out how AI applications sometimes misinterpret requests due to training data limitations, reinforcing the need for careful oversight.

2. Global collaboration for AI governance He stressed that AI is not confined to national borders, making it imperative for countries to work together in establishing governance frameworks. He called for collective global efforts to develop standards that uphold shared values, mitigate risks and build trust in AI applications.

3. Balancing risk management and innovation According to PM Modi, AI governance should not merely focus on managing risks and rivalries but also foster innovation. He encouraged stakeholders to explore how AI can be leveraged for the greater good while ensuring ethical and responsible development.

4. Ensuring AI accessibility for the global South The Prime Minister highlighted disparities in AI capabilities, particularly in the Global South, where access to computational power, talent and financial resources remains limited. He called for international collaboration to bridge these gaps, ensuring AI benefits all, irrespective of economic standing.

5. AI for social good: Healthcare, education and agriculture He outlined AI's role in improving healthcare, education and agriculture, suggesting that it can help achieve sustainable development goals more efficiently. AI-driven solutions, he said, can enhance service delivery, optimise resources, and drive better outcomes in these critical sectors.

6. Building open-source and transparent AI systems PM Modi advocated for open-source AI systems that enhance trust and transparency. He stressed the need to develop unbiased, high-quality datasets and create people-centric applications that cater to diverse user needs while addressing ethical concerns.

7. Addressing cybersecurity, disinformation and deepfakes Raising concerns over AI-generated disinformation and deepfakes, PM Modi urged for stronger safeguards to prevent their misuse. He called for international cooperation in tackling cybersecurity threats posed by AI, ensuring that technology remains a force for good.

8. Job disruptions and workforce reskilling While acknowledging fears over job losses due to AI, PM Modi reassured that technological progress historically creates new employment opportunities. He stressed the need for investment in skill development and reskilling programmes to prepare workers for an AI-driven future.

9. Sustainability and AI’s energy efficiency PM Modi highlighted the energy-intensive nature of AI development and underscored the need for sustainable AI models. He drew a parallel to the human brain’s efficiency, which performs complex tasks with minimal power, urging AI researchers to develop models that are both resource-efficient and environmentally friendly.

10. India’s role in AI and digital public infrastructure The Prime Minister showcased India’s achievements in AI and digital public infrastructure, emphasising its vast AI talent pool and commitment to developing indigenous large language models (LLMs). He pointed out India’s unique public-private partnership model that enables affordable access to AI resources for startups and researchers.

PM Modi concluded his speech by reiterating that humans hold the key to shaping AI's future responsibly.